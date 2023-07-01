Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao condoles death of passengers in bus accident in Maharashtra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday condoled the death of 25 people in a bus accident on an expressway in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Rao prayed for all the departed souls to rest in peace and wished speedy recovery of those injured, a release issued by the chief minister's office said. Rao also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased.

At least 25 passengers died after the private bus they were travelling in caught fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the small hours today.

The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it crashed into the divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja and caught fire, police said.