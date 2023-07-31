Telangana CM KCR to visit Maharashtra's Sangli on Aug 1

Telangana CM KCR to visit Sangli in Maharashtra on August 1

Rao last month visited Maharashtra's Solapur and Osmanabad districts.

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 31 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 13:41 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday.

Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. He died on July 18, 1969.

Also Read | Heavy rains continue to lash Telegana; State govt puts administration on alert

Telangana CM Rao, also known as KCR, will visit Wategaon on August 1, said a release issued by the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, a pro-farmer organisation.

A team of the farmers' organisation met Rao on Saturday over various issues pertaining to cultivators, it said.

Rao last month visited Maharashtra's Solapur and Osmanabad districts.

After renaming his Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in December last year, Rao has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his ‘Telangana model’ of development.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Telangana
K Chandrasekhar Rao
BRS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 