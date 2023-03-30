Telangana MLA Raja Singh booked in hate speech case

Controversial Telangana MLA T Raja Singh has been booked by the police nearly two months after he delivered an alleged hate speech in Mumbai.

The Dadar police station booked a case against him under the Indian Penal Code section 153A(I)(a), which deals with offences for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, on 29 January 2023, had made provocative statements at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

During the rally, in which members of several saffron political parties and organisations were present, Singh allegedly made provocative and inflammatory statements in the march-cum-rally to highlight the issue of ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’.