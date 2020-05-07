Temperature soars in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
  • May 07 2020, 12:56 ist
Cans lined up to collect water in Thane. Temperatures have soared in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

The mercury is soaring in Maharashtra with several cities and districts recording over 40 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius recorded in Malegaon in Nashik district, while Chandrapur recorded 44 degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen places recorded 40 degree Celsius-plus temperatures.

India's financial capital Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature between 34 and 35 degree Celsius, while minimum was between 26 and 27 degree Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 88 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively.

"Other than Konkan, it is most of the places its 40+. Highest max temp recorded at Malegaon 44.8 followed by Chandrapur 44.0 Trends to continue (sic)," tweeted KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

The Vidarbha region districts of Akola and Amravati recorded 44.2 degree and 42.2 degree Celsius, respectively.

Solapur and Jalgaon recorded 43.6 degree Celsius. Sangli recorded 41.3 degree Celsius.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
summer

