Temperatures soar in Maharashtra

As the mercury soared, ten of the 36 districts of Maharashtra have reported 40 degree Celsius plus temperature, with Chandrapur in the Vidarbha region of central India reporting 43.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD’s Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum of 34.9 degrees C, while the Colaba observatory saw 31.6 degrees C.

In North Maharashtra, the highest temperature was reordered from Jalgaon, which posted 40.3 degrees C while in Western Maharashtra, the mercury shot up to 41.4 degrees C.

In the Marathwada region, Nanded and Parbhani reported 40.2 degrees C and 40.8 degrees C, respectively.