Tempo with 44 falls into gorge in Maharashtra, several injured

Tempo with 44 falls into gorge in Maharashtra

The tempo was ferrying workers from Akola and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha region for work in Satara

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 14 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 15:36 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Around two dozen people were injured when a tempo carrying 44 persons veered off the road and slid into a gorge in the hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district on Saturday.

The incident took place near a valley along the Mugdev village early in the morning.

The tempo was ferrying workers from Akola and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha region for work in Satara.

Among the passengers included children of the male and female workers.

The Satara district and police officials immediately rushed to the spot.

After examining the area, they sought help from Sahyadri Trekkers. “A team of 15 trekkers rushed to the spot to render help, we rescued the people one by one,” said Sanjay Parthe of Sahyadri Trekkers.

Four of the passengers have sustained major injuries and they are admitted to hospitals.

