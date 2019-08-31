Ten killed in explosion at Maharashtra chemical plant

At least ten persons were killed and more than 10 injured in an explosion in a chemical plant in Dhule district of North Maharashtra on Saturday. Top police and district officials have rushed to the spot.

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. A rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.

Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.

