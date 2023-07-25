Ten persons injured as bus overturns in ghat section in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Ten injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2023, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 15:01 ist
People gather near a damaged state transport bus after it overturned at a ghat section injuring at least 10 passengers, in Buldhana district. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 10 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned in a ghat section in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday, an official said.

The accident took place at around 9.45 am when the bus carrying 56 passengers was going towards Buldhana from Malkapur, he said.

Also Read: One kanwariya killed, 12 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

When the bus was going up in the hilly Rajur Ghat section, its brakes failed and the vehicle overturned, the official said.

At least 10 passengers received injuries in the incident, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and all the injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

The bus belonged to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

