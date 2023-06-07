Tension grips Kolhapur over 'Aurangzeb' WhatsApp status

Tension grips Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan; security beefed up

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are monitoring the situation

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:30 ist
The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell an agitated mob. Credit: Twitter/@Diwakar_singh31

Tension gripped parts of Maharashtra's Kolhapur after WhatsApp status of some people praising -- Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan -- went viral.

The situation has now been brought under control, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis are monitoring the situation. 

“People should maintain calm,” Fadnavis had earlier said. “It cannot be a coincidence,” he had added, indicating a conspiracy. He had also assured a probe into the incident. 

Shinde had urged calm and said he was in touch with local authorities. "I urge people of the state to maintain restraint and not take the law into their hands. We shall ensure that law and order is maintained in Kolhapur."

Cabinet ministers Sambhuraj Desai and Deepak Kesarkar said that the government had taken necessary steps. 

The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell an agitated mob.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Kolhapur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

 