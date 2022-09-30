Test of 'real' Sena on Dussehra as Shinde, Thackeray factions tease rallies

The countdown for the October 5 Dussehra rallies of the warring Shiv Sena factions has started. But a critical question remains: Where will Shiv Sainiks head?

Two parallel rallies by the “original” Shiv Sena and “real” Shiv Sena in Maharashtra assume significance in the wake of local bodies polls and the fast approaching 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

While Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will address the rally at the historic Shivaji Park, rebel group leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would address the rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. On Vijaya Dashami, political observers will be able to gauge the extent of the split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

Shivaji Park has been tied to Shiv Sena since it came into being in June 1966. Months after its foundation, Balasaheb addressed a grand rally at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, an address which remained customary for years, except for two occasions — when rains made it impossible in 2006 and in 2009 because of Vidhan Sabha polls. His son Uddhav has been addressing rallies from there ever since. In 2020, Uddhav addressed the rally virtually while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

This time, however, the Shiv Sena has split and there will be two parallel rallies. Top leaders from both factions are burning the midnight oil to ensure that they get more footfall than the other.

The split in Sena — based on the results of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls of 2019 is clear: 12 of the 19 MPs and 40 of the 55 MLAs are with the rebel faction while the rest — 7 MPs and 15 MLAs — are with the Thackeray group.

"The MPs and MLAs and district chiefs of both the sides have been asked by top leadership to get people from all across the state. Buses and private vehicles have been booked by both sides so that party workers could reach Mumbai,” sources said.

The Thackeray faction is planning to set up big screens in the Dadar area so that people can listen to his speech.

Posters and teasers for the two mega-events have already come up. The Shinde group released the teaser of their rally with depictions of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. The motto reads — “ek neta, ek paksha, ek vichar, ek-lavya, ek nath.”

The Thackeray faction has come out with posters that read: “It's a period of crisis, however, we have a history of struggle.”