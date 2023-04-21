Thackeray cousins at war over Kharghar heat stroke deaths

The two estranged Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and Raj—are at war yet again, this time over the heat stroke deaths during the Maharashtra Bhushan awards function.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award was conferred to the well known social worker, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 16 April, 2022, Sunday, at the Corporate Park in Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. The event was held during the morning and noon when the temperatures and humidity was soaring and several people were taken ill - and of which 14 had died.

The fresh round of cross-fire among the cousins comes at a time when the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has announced a probe by Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue department, even as opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) continues to demand of a special legislature session, a judicial probe and registration of an offence of culpable homicide. In fact, both Uddhav, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had visited the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai to inquire about the health of people admitted because of heat stroke and dehydration.

Uddhav, a former Chief Minister, has asked that accountability need to be fixed. “If they had to organize such a big event, then the arrangements should have been of that level. A fair inquiry must be initiated in the Kharghar tragedy and all should know what action will be taken against the organisers. Otherwise, only inquiry drama will happen and nothing will come out of the inquiry…I heard that the real figure of deaths is being hidden, a probe would bring out the facts,” Uddhav said.

Without naming Uddhav, Raj, however, said: “There were many deaths during Covid-19 period due to negligence. The culpable homicide section can be applied to Uddhav Thackeray, because he was CM at that time. no one should politicise the Kharghar issue, whatever had happened was unfortunate.”

However, taking the arguments further, Uddhav’s aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Why only Uddhav Thackeray, let them order similar investigations against the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh… Remember those thousands of bodies dumped in the Ganga River or the long queues of people waiting for cremation of hundreds in Gujarat.”

Raj’s aide Sandeep Deshpande, however, hit back at Raut saying that the tongues of some people need to be sterilised.