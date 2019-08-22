Thackeray family still supporting Raj: Sanjay Raut

The entire Thackeray family is supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said here on Thursday.

He, however, defended the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying every action by investigating agencies cannot be called political vendetta.

Raut's statement came a day after Shiv Sena chief and Raj's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray said that he believed nothing much would come out of the ED's probe.

The Shiv Sena is a partner of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra and the Centre. Raj Thackeray, on the other hand, had campaigned against the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

Raj appeared before the ED here on Thursday morning. The Central agency is probing loans and equity infusion by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) into Kohinoor CNTL, a real estate venture in which the MNS chief had a stake for some time.

"Uddhav Thackeray already made it clear yesterday that nothing concrete will be found against Raj. As Uddhav has extended support to his brother, his entire family is behind Raj Thackeray," Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters.

"Let the investigation get over. Raj is cooperating with the ED, unlike P Chidambaram," he added.

There was "ample evidence" against the Congress leader, Raut claimed.

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night by the CBI in the INX Media money laundering case.

"There is ample evidence against Chidambaram, his son was already arrested in the same case. Chidambaram tried to evade arrest for some time," Raut said.

"Constantly terming the Enforcement Directorate's action as political vendetta would demoralise investigating officials," he said.