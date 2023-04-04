Thackeray group woman worker assaulted in Thane

In what appears to be a clash between two factions of the Shiv Sena, a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) was allegedly beaten up by those from the Eknath Shinde group.

The injured Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was identified as Roshni Shinde.

The incident took place at Kasarvadavali in Thane near Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray will visit Roshni, who is admitted to a local hospital.

“Action needs to be taken against whosoever is behind the incident,” said Worli MLA and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shinde held a meeting with senior leaders and officials after the incident.

After the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“About 20 to 25 people beat me up,” said Roshni, breaking down.