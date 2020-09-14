Thai woman was murdered by compatriot for money, say Gujarat police

Surat police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder of a 27-year-old woman from Thailand who was found dead in her rented flat last week. The police have apprehended the victim's compatriot for murder who will be formally arrested after testing her for Covid-19.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar said that in the murder of Thai national Waninda Bousan, police have detained her friend and compatriot Aninda Wongprome, 26, who will be formally arrested after her coronavirus test result. He said that prima facie the motive behind Bousan's murder seems to be money since Wongrome was under financial crisis. He said that the accused killed her friend with a motive of stealing money and valuables.

Tomar said that both the Thai women had come to Surat on tourist visas and were staying in rented flats. On September 6, the victim's charred body was found in her flat while the door was locked from outside. Later, it was found that victim's two expensive phones, gold chain and money were missing. During the investigation, the accused was caught on CCTV camera showing her rushing out of victim's house with her face covered on the night of murder.

Police said that during questioning, Wongprome remained evasive and faked different stories like she had gone to meet the victim to bring beer cans. But, the testimony of an auto-rickshaw driver is said to have nailed the accused. The driver, who used to drive in the city, told the police that she gave him a plastic bag and asked to throw it garbage. The driver didn't do it and took it home where his wife opened it and found a blanket, pillow and two mobile phones which belonged to the victim. After zeroing on Wongprome, the police searched her house and found the gold chain and the key of victim's flat which was found in a rice container.

"During questioning, the accused confessed she was in a bad financial state since the past few months, and had borrowed money from many people to send it back home in Thailand," the official said. Police said that both the Thai women were staying in Surat for nearly three years, working at spas.