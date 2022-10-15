Thane driver sexually harasses, drags student with auto

Thane auto-rickshaw driver held for sexually harassing college student, dragging her with vehicle

A team of the Thane Nagar police station caught the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 15 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Feminism in India

Hours after he allegedly sexually harassed a 22-year-old female college student in Thane city of Maharashtra, police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who had gone absconding after committing the offence, an official said on Saturday.

A team of the Thane Nagar police station caught the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, following the incident that had occurred on Friday morning. "We caught the accused within 24 hours," senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Thane Nagar police station said.

Three police teams had been formed for the purpose.

They checked the CCTV footage and worked on intelligence inputs, before zeroing on the accused, he said.

The woman was on her way to college when the auto-rickshaw driver standing on the road passed some remarks about her and when she questioned him, he held her hand and pulled her towards him.

When the accused tried to flee after this, the woman held on to his hand even as he started driving the three-wheeler. She got dragged for about 500 meters with the vehicle and fell, following which the accused fled, the police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 336 (rash or negligent act), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thane
Maharashtra
Crimes against women
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sell for Rs 71 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sell for Rs 71 L

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 