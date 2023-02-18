BJP MLA demands probe into 'threat' to Awhad’s family

Thane BJP legislator demands probe into alleged threat to Awhad’s family

BJP leader said many Thane Municipal Corporation officials have the 'blessings of invisible hands'

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  Feb 18 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 18:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sanjay Kelkar has demanded a probe into an audio clip in which a municipal official is purportedly issuing threats to the family of NCP's Jitendra Awhad, accusing the civic body of failing to take action against unauthorised construction in the city.

The BJP leader said many Thane Municipal Corporation officials have the “blessings of invisible hands”.

The MLA said he had raised the issue of illegal structures with the TMC administration several times as well in the assembly, but no concrete action has been taken.

It is high time the government probed into the alleged audio clip and the “background of such officials”, he said, highlighting the collapse of an under-construction building at Mumbra in 2013 which claimed 74 lives and left more than 60 injured.

Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was recently beaten up allegedly by NCP workers after an audio clip in which he is purportedly issuing threats went viral.

Awhad and six others were booked in the case.

Awhad, who was granted interim protection from arrest in the case, said his family has not yet been provided security despite assurances by the chief minister and the deputy CM.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens to our family members,” he asked.

Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Awhad also referred to a 2021 complaint by city Congress leader Vikrant Chavan about alleged life threats to the latter using the name of one “Babaji”, who is also referred to in the latest alleged case.

Had the police acted on Chavan’s complaint in 2021, this situation would not have arisen, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

