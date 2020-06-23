Thane civic body under-reporting Covid-19 deaths: BJP

A BJP delegation under former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya and MLC Niranjan Davkhare met Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Tuesday to complain about the mismanagement of efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Somaiya and Davkhare told reporters after the meeting TMC was under-reporting COVID-19 deaths and this had been brought to the notice of the civic chief.

They claimed Singhal promised to look into the matter.

At 22,567 cases as on Monday night, Thane district has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state after Mumbai, with TMC limits accounting for 6,443 cases.

A total of 771 people have died of the infection in Thane district so far.

