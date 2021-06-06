Thane district sees 621 new Covid cases, 37 fatalities

With the addition of 621 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra went up to 5,21,000, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday.

With the death of 37 more Covid-19 patients, the toll in the Thane district rose to 9,445, he said, adding the mortality rate is 1.81 per cent.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,11,713 while the death toll is 2,164, he added.