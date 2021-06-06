Thane district sees 621 new Covid cases, 37 fatalities

Thane district sees 621 new Covid cases, 37 fatalities

These new cases were reported on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 06 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 10:39 ist
Covid-19 vaccination drive in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo

With the addition of 621 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra went up to 5,21,000, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday.

With the death of 37 more Covid-19 patients, the toll in the Thane district rose to 9,445, he said, adding the mortality rate is 1.81 per cent.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,11,713 while the death toll is 2,164, he added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Palghar
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

 