Thane: Infant slips into drain

In a shocking incident, a four-month-old baby slipped from the arms of a man and fell into a flood drain on the Central Railway route in Thane district on Wednesday as heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The incident took place when the Ambernath-bound suburban local train had stopped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations because of water logging.

After waiting for over an hour, many of the commuters on the train jumped off the train and started walking to their respective destinations.

According to Thane-based activist, Binu Varghese, a young woman and her brother-in-law, along with her infant child, also took courage to walk over the narrow pipes on the drain. Suddenly, the child, which was in the man’s arms, slipped off and fell into the drain.

Teams of the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and SDRF are carrying out search and rescue operations.

“It is a shocking and sad incident,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.