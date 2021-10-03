Thane logs 254 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Thane logs 254 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,36,048

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 03 2021, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the addition of 254 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,898, while the death of three patients pushed the toll to 11,416, an official said on Sunday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Saturday, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,36,048, while the death toll is 3,277, another official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Thane
Palghar
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

 