Thane logs 254 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

With the addition of 254 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,898, while the death of three patients pushed the toll to 11,416, an official said on Sunday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Saturday, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,36,048, while the death toll is 3,277, another official said.