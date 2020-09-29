Thane records 1,658 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 1,71,815

Thane sees 1,658 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 1,71,815

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Sep 29 2020, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 15:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 1,658 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its caseload to 1,71,815, an official said on Tuesday.

The district also reported 31 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 4,396, he said.

So far, maximum Covid-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan at 41,773, followed by Thane city-35,983 and Navi Mumbai-35,934, the official said.

As of now, there are 17,787 active Covid-19 cases in the district while 1,49,632 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.09 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.56 per cent, he said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 34,449 Covid-19 cases and 666 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said. 

Thane
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

