Thane reports 12 fires on Diwali night; no fatalities

Thane reports 12 fires on Diwali night; no fatalities

Most of the fires were reported in high-rise buildings, while some took place in parked trucks and garbage heaps

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 16:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 12 incidents of fire triggered by firecrackers were reported in different parts of Maharashtra's Thane city on Diwali night, and there were no casualties, a civic official said on Friday.

None of the fires reported on Thursday were major and could be contained in minutes, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Most of the fires were reported in high-rise buildings, while some took place in parked trucks and garbage heaps, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Thane
Diwali
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

 