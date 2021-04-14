Thane reports 5,056 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Thane has reported 5,056 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,90,124, an official said on Wednesday.
These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.
The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.
So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.
There are 57,695 active Covid-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 60,665 and the death toll at 1,269, another official said.
China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report
Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?
Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean