Thane reports 5,056 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Thane reports 5,056 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more deaths

So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 14 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 11:22 ist
A medic takes a swab sample from a person for the Covid-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Thane. Credit: PTI photo.

Thane has reported 5,056 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,90,124, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.

So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.

There are 57,695 active Covid-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 60,665 and the death toll at 1,269, another official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 