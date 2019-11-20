Thane: Residential building's gallery collapses, 1 hurt

  Nov 20 2019, 13:58pm ist
  updated: Nov 20 2019, 17:09pm ist
Bhiwandi: Rescue operations underway after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi city near Thane, Saturday, Aug 24, 2019.

A gallery of a residential building in Rabodi area of Thane in Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday morning, injuring one person, officials said.

The incident occurred at 9:30 am when the second-floor gallery of Amar Sadan building crumbled, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

As per preliminary information, one person was injured in the incident. He was shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Kadam said.

The rest of the building, a ground plus three-storey structure, is in a precarious condition, he said, adding that the residents of all the 16 flats have been evacuated by officials of Fire Brigade and RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Further details are awaited.

