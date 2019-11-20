Thane: Residential building's gallery collapses, 1 hurt

A gallery of a residential building in Rabodi area of Thane in Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday morning, injuring one person, officials said.

The incident occurred at 9:30 am when the second-floor gallery of Amar Sadan building crumbled, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

As per preliminary information, one person was injured in the incident. He was shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Kadam said.

The rest of the building, a ground plus three-storey structure, is in a precarious condition, he said, adding that the residents of all the 16 flats have been evacuated by officials of Fire Brigade and RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Further details are awaited.