Thane to have its own cancer hospital

The Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) is set to establish a cancer hospital in Thane city in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and JITO Educational and Medical Trust.

The Maharashtra government sanctioned the development of a cancer hospital in Thane district for Thane and the surrounding areas and reduce travel time for patients to Tata Memorial Hospital. TMC will undertake the initiative and it will be led by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.

TMC's general body meeting passed a resolution in this regard, approving the use of land acquired under the facility plot in the Rustomjee housing complex in Majiwada for this project.

As a result, TMC asked the Urban Development Department to approve the plan. TMC has been granted permission by the department to lease this land for a term of 30 years at a nominal rent of Re 1.

The next step would be taken swiftly following an agreement between Thane Municipal Corporation, Tata Memorial Center, and JITO Educational and Medical Trust, which is chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has stated that the hospital's services and facilities will be of the highest level, and that it will also assist alleviate patient congestion at Mumbai's Tata Hospital.