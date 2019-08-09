The challenging journey of lovable ‘Moth Lady’

It was not easy to become a lovable ‘Bug Lady’. From being a telephone attendant to cashier to selling diagnostic kits, and finally launching an environmental consulting service and a foundation, it has been a difficult-but-exciting and a challenging journey for Dr V Shubhalaxmi.

She is among those rare breeds who have secured the reputed Fulbright fellowship twice and also attended the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship programme.

She is often called the ‘Bug Lady’ or ‘Moth Lady’— it’s a matter of pride for her. She is India’s leading entomologist and calls herself an ‘ecopreneur’.

In 2018, she came out with Field Guide to Indian Moths, a first-of-its-kind book on moths published in independent India; the last being The Fauna of British India, Including Ceylon and Burma, a series started in 1881, with five volumes on moths.

Her book features descriptions of 773 species from 37 micro and macro moth families depicted in 156 colour plates. She has described over a thousand moths with their common names and colour photographs. It was the result of almost 15-plus years of research.

The 49-year-old Dr Shubha is the founder and director of Ladybird Environmental Consulting LLP. She is also the founder and managing trustee of iNaturewatch Foundation, and the promoter of Birdwing Publishers.

Previously, she was with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), one of the oldest running NGOs of the country.

“Life was not at all easy, there were challenges at every step,” says Shubha, who grew up in central Mumbai localities of Dharavi, Sion, Antop Hill and Pratiksha Nagar. Her father was a government servant but she lost him early in her life, as also her brother.

“Taking care of her brother’s family, including his wife and three kids, was a major challenge for her. But she never looked back.

She wanted to be a doctor but did her doctorate in zoology from the University of Mumbai. Her love for nature brought her to BNHS and drew her to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, from where her journey began.

Veteran conservationist Isaac Kehimkar, an expert on butterflies, spotted her talent. Stalwarts like then BNHS curator Naresh Chaturvedi and Dr Asad Rehmani, who later became the director of BNHS, guided her.

In 1997, she became education officer at the Conservation Education Centre of BNHS.

She won the Fulbright Fellowship in 2003. “After I returned from the US, conservation education programmes such as Breakfast with Butterflies, Brunch with Birds, Tour with Trees, Bash with Bugs and Meal with Moths were launched,” she says.

The year 2012 proved to be a turning point in her career when she won the US State Department’s Alumni Innovation Engagement Fund for India. Along with four other fellows, she trained about 150 individuals across India in non-profit organisational development.

“In 2014, the government made mandatory corporate social responsibility spend of 2% of average net profits for registered companies and I immediately thought it was a great opportunity for environmental NGOs,” she says.

After a 22-year stint with BNHS, she started her own venture on July 1, 2014. “We believe in being agents of change, challenge the status quo, and innovate to serve the environment effectively… We work exclusively with listed companies and government departments in designing and executing environmental projects… we now have footprints across the country,” says the happy Bug Lady.