The MVA govt has four wheels not three: Uddhav Thackeray

Rejecting the BJP charge that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a “three-wheeler autorickshaw”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there are actually four wheels - which political opponents failed to notice.

BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil often describe the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and allies as a “three-wheeler autorickshaw” or “three-wheeler vehicle”.

Without naming BJP, Thackeray said, “We are often described as three-wheeler vehicle…but let me tell you…we do not have three wheels but actually four….the fourth being the faith of the people….this is a ‘rath’ of ‘janata’ with four wheels,” Thackeray said in presence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is the architect of the MVA dispensation that prevented BJP from returning to power in Maharashtra.

Pawar said that there is no doubt that the government will run for 5 years but now lay the foundation for 25 years. Thackeray further said that there is “total coordination” among the three parties and its smaller allies.

“Pawar saheb guides us regularly ....(Congress President) Sonia Gandhi speaks to me over the phone on a regular basis,” he said. Referring to the BJP charge and criticism that he works from home, he said, “There is absolute teamwork…everyone knows what has to be done…my colleagues move around….I also admire Pawar saheb…he regularly moves across the state.”

In a lighter vein, he said, “I need not have to tap the phones of others…..anyway the Home department is not with me…but on a serious note...we have mutual faith and respect for each other.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Congress President and Revenue Minister also spoke on the occasion. “From the day the MVA came to power there have been talks that this government will fall…don’t believe in all that…we will complete a full term, let me assure…even though we have different ideologies, we work on the basis of a common minimum program,” said Ajit Pawar.

On the occasion a booklet ‘Maharashtra Thambla Nahi, Maharashtra Thambnar Nahi’ (Maharashtra Never Stopped, Maharashtra Will Never Stop’ – highlights the achievements of one year. “Let me add….Maharashtra has never been afraid or frightened and we will never be afraid or frightened,” added Thackeray as MVA leaders unveiled the booklet.