Themes galore in Ganeshutsav in Mumbai

The landmark year of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, the refurbished Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, the temple of Ram Mandir which is under construction at Ayodhya, protection of the environment and preventing climate change are some of the themes that are being showcased during the 10-day-long Ganeshutsav in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The Ganesh Festival starts on August 31 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on September 9 coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi.

The Ganeshutsav 2022 returns with a bang as the celebrations in 2020 and 2021 had even a low-key affair with the height of idols capped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl at Khadilkar Road in Girgaum, which held the first Ganesh festival in Mumbai in 1893, will have a theme on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as the public celebrations of the festival turn 130.

In Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug, the organisers, Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, have planned a theme on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Founded in 1934, the mandal completes 89 years.

The Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Gulli, which completes 95 years, has a theme around the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Besides, the idol itself is in the form of a Vishwakarma avatar.

The Khetwadi cha Lambodara, another popular idol, has been installed as Parashuram avatar. At 38 feet, this is the tallest Ganesh idol this year in Mumbai.

The Sahyadri Krida Mandal in Tilak Nagar-Chembur has come up with the theme of 75 years of Independence - and the mandap would be tricolour and would have portraits of freedom fighters and revolutionaries.

The Girgaoncha Raja, which is organised Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal, this year, to mark its 95 years, would showcase 95 ways through which people can save the environment.

The replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace of Vadodara has been planned at Andhericha Raja.

For small housing societies also, the Ayodhya theme has been popular. "I am making small four-feet idols of Ayodhya-theme for nine societies," said Shiv Ratan, an artisan at the Vakratunda Prasanna Art at Vasai.