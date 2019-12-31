Thermax wins Rs 431 crore order for two FGD systems

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 31 2019, 15:58pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 15:58pm ist
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months.

Thermax Limited has concluded an order of Rs. 431 crore from a public-private joint venture power company to set up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in the state of Jharkhand.

The customer will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each at their plant, to limit SOx emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“The Environment business has had a good run in terms of order intake, and I am happy that we have concluded the year on a high note with this inclusion. It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months,” said M.S. Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited. 

