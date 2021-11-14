Thief prays to God before stealing temple cash box

Thief prays to God before stealing temple cash box in Maharashtra

The Naupada police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Nov 14 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A thief prayed to God before allegedly stealing a cash box from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday after examining the CCTV footage of the premises.

The accused broke into the temple of Lord Hanuman in Khopat area on the night of November 9 and allegedly stole the cash box containing about Rs 1,000, an official said quoting a complaint by the temple's caretaker.

The CCTV footage of the place showed the thief praying before the God's idol before stealing the cash box kept there, the official said. A clip of the footage also went viral on social media platforms.

The Naupada police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him, the official said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Thief
Thane
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 