Third batch of Indian students lands in Mumbai

The third batch of Indian students who escaped from war-torn Ukraine landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday.

They were received by Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as part of the ongoing Operation Ganga.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has set up a Help Desk and a special Reservation Counter at the T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to facilitate onward travel of passengers arriving by special evacuation flights.

MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve interacts with a student who has returned from Bucharest, Romania and instructs Railway officials to facilitate his smooth transit to his hometown@raosahebdanve @RailMinIndia @eoiromania @MEAIndia @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/YWBTQQCw22 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) March 3, 2022

