Third batch of Indian students lands in Mumbai

Indian Railways has set up a Help Desk and a special Reservation Counter at the T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 03 2022, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 07:23 ist
They were received by Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve. Credit: Twitter/@PIBMumbai

The third batch of Indian students who escaped from war-torn Ukraine landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday.

They were received by Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as part of the ongoing Operation Ganga.

Russia-Ukraine crisis latest updates on DH

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has set up a Help Desk and a special Reservation Counter at the T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to facilitate onward travel of passengers arriving by special evacuation flights.

Mumbai
students
India
Ukraine

