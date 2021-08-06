This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Friday became coronavirus-free after the lone patient under treatment was discharged from hospital and no new case reported during the day, the local administration said.

A release from the district information officer said tracing, testing and treatment along with proper planning and collective efforts have helped make Bhandara free of coronavirus after 15 months.

The lone Covid-19 patient under treatment was discharged from hospital on Friday, while 578 persons were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours and all of them returned a negative result, the release said.

"There are no coronavirus patients in the district now," it said. District collector Sandip Kadam said collective efforts of the administration and cooperation of people played an important role in making Bhandara, located in eastern Maharashtra, free of the disease.

"Although, the number of coronavirus patients in the district is zero today, people need to be careful in the coming days and follow Covid-19 protocols," he said.

District civil surgeon Dr RS Farooqui said coronavirus is a communicable disease and the only way to prevent its spread is to follow a set of protocols like wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

The health department has taken necessary steps to deal with a potential third wave of the pandemic, he added. So far, Bhandara district has reported 59,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths, according to official figures.