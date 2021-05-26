This NGO offers ready-to-cook ration kits for tribal areas

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage India, the tribal areas are among the worst affected.

The Association for Nutrition and Development Action (ANNADA), an NGO based in the Mumbai metropolitan region, has come out with a simple solution — ready-to-cook ration kits.

The kits are packed with nutrition – and contain carbohydrates, protein and a little bit of fat.

“We want to make it simple…it’s safe, nourishing and energy-dense meals….you just have to add water and put it to boil and cook…that’s it,” says Alvin D’Souza, Programme Head, ANNADA.

Read | Foundation provides ration kits to the needy

Each ANNADA ration kit contains 5 kgs of food material that can feed a family of 4 for ten days.

The food mixes include dal khichdi (1 kg), multi-millet khichdi (1 kg) and masala daliya (1 kg). These mixes just need to be cooked with water. It forms a bulk of the macro-nutrient needs of an individual. The kit also contains 1 kg dal and 1 kg soya chunks/jaggery that helps increase the protein and iron content.

“The price of the kit is Rs 1,150,” he said, adding that the NGO would like people to join in the mission. “We know the situation in tribal areas. Instead of providing rice, dal, masalas, oil separately, what we are doing is simple in the form of ready-to-cook mixes…the shelf life too is very good,” D’Souza said.

“We have created a wide variety of well researched and universally acceptable food mixes which are also nutritionally adequate and tasty. The food mixes are fortified to ensure that they provide not only macro-nutrients but also essential micro-nutrients such as minerals and vitamins. There is an array of food mixes designed to meet any community/s taste and cultural requirements, be it a dal khichdi in northern India or a bisi bele bath in south India,” said D’Souza.

Also Read | Demand for food from Indira Canteen increases during the pandemic

According to Satyen Melwani, Lead Communications and Partnerships, ANNADA, during the first wave of Covid-19, it had distributed 12 lakh relief material to migrants, daily wagers and homeless people. “During the second wave, we started around end-April and so far distributed around 12,000 kits, mainly in tribal areas,” he said, adding that by end of June, they expect this to go up to 30,000 and are working with ground partners.

He said that the NGO is now receiving requests again from all over the country.

“In rural tribal regions, many people are spread out in small hunger clusters across large distances with diminished access to food. This makes the situation incredibly complex and a logistical nightmare. Providing adequate nutrition and reaching out to the neediest during such times requires an innovative approach,” he said.

ANNADA has provided several kits in the tribal areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad, which are near Mumbai.