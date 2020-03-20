Those coming from Maharashtra, Karnataka should get tested: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday urged all those who have arrived in the state from Maharashtra and Karnataka to get themselves checked for coronavirus infection at the state-run facility.

While Maharashtra and Karnataka have recorded several cases of the virus infection, no coronavirus patient has been detected in Goa yet.

"I appeal everyone who has arrived from Maharashtra and Karnataka including from Pune and Mumbai to get themselves tested at the Goa Medical College and Hospital before going home," Sawant said.

He was talking to reporters after a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anyone who knows a person who has traveled to the neighbouring states should ask him or her get tested, he said, adding that "after testing, such persons should quarantine themselves".

Goans who work in places such as Pune and Mumbai have started returning to Goa, and they should also test themselves before heading to their native places (in Goa), the chief minister appealed.

Sawant also announced that after his conversation with the prime minister, the state government has decided to postpone the March 24 Zilla Panchayat polls till further notice.