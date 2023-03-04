Those who lose bye-polls sweep elections: Shinde

A day after the BJP lost the elections to Pune’s prestigious Kasba Peth seat, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena’s chief leader Eknath Shinde took a swipe at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi saying that the party which loses the polls goes on to sweep the subsequent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

“This is what the history says,” Shinde told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during his reply on the debate on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature on the opening day of the budget session.

“We are the Shiv Sena…we are with the BJP, we are the Shiv Sena which contested the elections together (in 2019) in alliance (with BJP),” he said.

It may be mentioned, the Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar won the elections in Kasba Peth, and BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap won the elections from Chinchwad.

“The NCP is rejoicing over the win in Kasba Peth saying the common man defeated the BJP, then the same can be said about Chinchwad where the common man defeated the NCP,” Shinde said.