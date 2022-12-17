Those who voted against BJP betrayed nation: Guj Min

'Those who voted against BJP betrayed nation': Gujarat Minister

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani got elected from Vadgam for the second consecutive time

IANS
IANS, Palanpur,
  • Dec 17 2022, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 19:08 ist
Congress, BJP. Credit: PTI Photos

Gujarat MoS Cooperative, Salt industry, Printing and Small Scale Industry Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday said that people who voted against the BJP in Vadgam constituency in the state Assembly polls "have betrayed the nation".

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani got elected from Vadgam for the second consecutive time.

Also Read | BJP won Gujarat polls as it is home state of Modi and Shah, says Kamal Nath

Addressing people at his native village Varnawada, which falls in the Vadgam constituency, the minister said:" I thank you for the warm welcome, but all those who have voted against the BJP have betrayed the nation. I would have been more pleased if instead of this warm welcome today, you would have voted for the party."

"The villagers should understand that development is possible only if the MLA is from the ruling party," he claimed.

He even reminded that all villages falling under the Vadgam taluka are connected with good roads, and as far as filling water in the Karmavat lake is concerned, it is a big project. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the project and it is likely to be completed soon, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
salt
BJP
Jignesh Mevani
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

 