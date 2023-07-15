Terror convict to be probed for threat calls to Gadkari

Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: 2005 IISc Bengaluru terror attack convict brought to Nagpur as part of probe

Nagpur police team had reached Balagavi on Thursday and Pasha's custody was obtained on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 15 2023, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 22:50 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

A man convicted in the 2005 terror attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and serving his sentence in a jail in Belagavi was brought to Nagpur on Saturday in connection with threat and extortion calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Afsar Pasha was arrested from prison in Karnataka and brought here on a production warrant in the evening, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

Also Read | Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: Police find links between arrested accused Jayesh Pujari and terror convict Afsar Pasha

The Nagpur police team had reached Balagavi on Thursday and his custody was obtained on Saturday after all legal formalities were completed, Kumar said.

A probe began after a threat and extortion call seeking Rs 100 crore was received on January 14 this year at the Nagpur-based public relations office of Gadkari. Another such call was received on March 21 and the probe zeroed in on Jayesh Pujari, a convict lodged in Belagavi jail in the southern state, police had said.

Pujari was brought to Nagpur on March 28 and two cases were registered against him under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code at Dhantoli police station.

As per police, the probe revealed a connection between Pujari and Afsar Pasha, who was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was also convicted in a 2012 case for recruiting operatives for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba there.

Nitin Gadkari
IISc Bengaluru
Benglauru
Terrorist
Nagpur

