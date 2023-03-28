Belagavi inmate in custody over threat calls to Gadkari

Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: Suspect from Karnataka jail brought to Nagpur

The convict, identified as Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha, was taken into custody from the jail and brought to Nagpur

  • Mar 28 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 19:56 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid back-to-back threats and extortion calls to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur, the Maharashtra police have arrested a convict from Hindalga jail in Belagavi in neighbouring Karnataka.

The convict, identified as Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha, was taken into custody from the jail and brought to Nagpur in a flight, officials said. 

On 14 January, Gadkari’s PR office opposite Orange City Hospital in Nagpur received a threat call which was purportedly made by one Jayesh Pujari. However, he had denied his involvement in the calls - which sought Rs 100 crore from Gadkari. 

Also Read | Gadkari’s office gets threat calls again, caller demands Rs 10 crore

On 21 March, Gadkari’s office once again received a similar call from Jayesh Pujari, who made a demand for Rs 10 crore failing which there can be harm to Gadkari.

In these two cases, two FIRs were registered at the Dhantoli police station of Nagpur.

India News
Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari
Belagavi
Karnataka

