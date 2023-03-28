Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: Suspect from Karnataka jail brought to Nagpur

Amid back-to-back threats and extortion calls to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur, the Maharashtra police have arrested a convict from Hindalga jail in Belagavi in neighbouring Karnataka.

The convict, identified as Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha, was taken into custody from the jail and brought to Nagpur in a flight, officials said.

On 14 January, Gadkari’s PR office opposite Orange City Hospital in Nagpur received a threat call which was purportedly made by one Jayesh Pujari. However, he had denied his involvement in the calls - which sought Rs 100 crore from Gadkari.

On 21 March, Gadkari’s office once again received a similar call from Jayesh Pujari, who made a demand for Rs 10 crore failing which there can be harm to Gadkari.

In these two cases, two FIRs were registered at the Dhantoli police station of Nagpur.