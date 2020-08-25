Three arrested in Mumbai for Fruit Irfan's murder

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Aug 25 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 23:25 ist

In a major swoop, the Mumbai police has arrested three gangsters for the sensational gunning down of notorious history sheeter and real estate developer Irfan Allahbaqsh alias Fruit Irfan in Hubbali around a fortnight ago.

The Unit-7 of Crime Branch-CID made the arrests of three accused.

The accused are residents of Ghatkopar, Chembur and Wadala areas of Mumbai. They were arrested from the Nehrunagar area of Mumbai when they were planning to leave the city. 

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they carried out the firing on Irfan at the instance of gangsters Yusuf Suleman Qadri alias Yusuf Bachkana and Raju Rawat alias Nepali.
All the arrested accused are history-sheeters.

Arrest
Maharashtra

