Three beaten to death in Palghar

In a shocking incident, three persons who were going in a car were beaten to death in a village in the Palghar district that neighbours Mumbai.

The incident happened off the Gadchinchale village, nearly 120 kms off downtown Mumbai. The Kasa police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress.

The incident took late on Thursday night at a time when the India lockdown is in force.

Reports reaching here said thaa the three victims had come from Mumbai and their vehicle was stopped on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near the Gadchinchale by local residents.

As soon as they alighted, they were brutally beaten up by the locals. The identity of the victims is not yet known.

No arrests have been made so far.