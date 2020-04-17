Three beaten to death in Palghar

Three beaten to death in Palghar

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Palghar,
  • Apr 17 2020, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 13:02 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

In a shocking incident, three persons who were going in a car were beaten to death in a village in the Palghar district that neighbours Mumbai.

The incident happened off the Gadchinchale village, nearly 120 kms off downtown Mumbai. The Kasa police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress.

The incident took late on Thursday night at a time when the India lockdown is in force.

Reports reaching here said thaa the three victims had come from Mumbai and their vehicle was stopped on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near the Gadchinchale by local residents.

As soon as they alighted,  they were brutally beaten up by the locals. The identity of the victims is not yet known.

No arrests have been made so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Palghar
Mumbai
Lockdown
Death
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 