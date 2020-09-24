Three blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat

Blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 24 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 07:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on Thursday. Fire tenders are currently at the spot to control the flames.

"Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials," Dr Dhaval Patel, Collector for Surat, told ANI.

More details awaited...

