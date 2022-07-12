Three children drown in water-filled pit in Pune

Three minor siblings drowned in a water-filled pit in Chakan area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.
The children, in the age group of four to eight years, drowned while bathing in the pit at a farm in Ambethan village near Chakan, an official from Mhalunge police station said.
Rakesh Kishor Das (5), his brother Rohit (8) and sister Shweta (4) had ventured into the pit, which was dug by their father on the farm and water had collected in it due to rains, he said. A man saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious. Following a search, the bodies were fished out, the official said.
The victims' parents are from Bihar and work as labourers here, he added.
