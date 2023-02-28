Three coaches of local train derail near Mumbai

3 coaches of local train derail near Mumbai

The incident took place around 8.46 am, according to the officials of Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR)

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Raigad/Mumbai,
  • Feb 28 2023, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three coaches of a suburban train derailed between Belapur and Kharkopar stations of the Mumbai suburban network on Tuesday. 

It was three coaches from the motorman’s end that derailed.

“Three coaches of Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station. There is no injury to any passengers,” a CR spokesperson said. 

The services on the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul were affected because of the derailment. 

The cause of the incident is being ascertained. 

Relief trains have reached the site and restoration work is on.

Local trains
Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News

