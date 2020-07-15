Three-day lockdown in Goa from July 17 to curb Covid-19 spread

Planning to head to Goa during the weekend? Consider dropping your plans, even if you have a Covid-19 negative certificate.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday imposed a weekend lockdown of the state, in view of the rising tide of Covid-19 cases in the state, which includes 18 deaths over the last few weeks.

Sawant also ordered a night curfew starting from Wednesday night to August 10, stating that Goa needed to break the Covid-19 curve which the Chief Minister insists, may have peaked as the monsoon season reached its mid-point in the coastal state. Violators of the curfew would be put behind bars, Sawant said.

"Perhaps we can flatten the curve now, with this effort. The complete lockdown over the weekend will begin from Thursday night till Monday morning. Barring those in essential, medical services and industrial night shift workers, no one would be allowed to step out and nothing would be allowed open," Sawant told a post-cabinet press conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Sawant also urged people not to indulge in panic buying, saying the complete lockdown would only be in place for this weekend for now.

The Sawant-administration has been under criticism for being unable to check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Currently, Goa has more than 1000 active Covid-19 cases, while the state has also reported 18 deaths linked to Covid, although according to Sawant, 17 out of the 18 persons who died were suffering from co-morbid conditions.

The new lockdown imposition comes closely on the heels of the state opening up for tourism, another decision which has caused anxiety among the local population as well as attracted criticism from the Opposition.

Sawant said that despite the rising number of cases, members of the public continued to flout rules related to social distancing and wearing of masks.

"People should have been more careful. The government has realised that people have not followed norms. 40,000 people have been fined for not wearing masks alone. Looks like people only understand the language of the law," the Chief Minister said, citing it as a reason for announcing a night curfew till August 10.

"The night Janata curfew will last from 8 pm to 6 am, with exceptions for essential services or those working night shifts in industries or medical emergencies. The curfew will be in place till August 10... Violators will be imprisoned," Sawant said.