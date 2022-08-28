Three dreaded Naxalites arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Three Naxalites including a woman - who were involved in multiple murders, encounters and arson - have been arrested from jungles in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Ramesh Pallo (29), Tani alias Shashi Chamru Pungati (23) and Arjun alias Mahesh Rainu Narote.

They collectively carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads.

Ramesh and Tani were arrested from the Koyar forest area of Bhamragad sub-division in an operation carried out by the C-60 crack commando unit of the Anti-Naxalite Operations (ANO) and the Battalion 37 of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Arjun was arrested from the Zarewada forest area in Hedri sub-division.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal and DIG CRPF J N Meena.

According to officials of Gadchiroli police, Ramesh, who was recruited in 2019, has worked as Action Team Member and Scout Team Member of Company 10. He is involved in 13 crimes including three murders, eight encounters, one arson.

Tani has joined the outlaws in 2015 and is involved in seven crimes including four murders and three encounters. She too was attached to Company 10.

Arjun was recruited as a member of Permili Dalam in 2010 and worked till 2013. From the year 2013 he also worked in Platoon No.14. He was transferred to Sironcha Dalam in August 2013 and worked as a member till 2018. Now he was working in Bhamragarh Dalam. He is involved in 13 crimes including seven murders, nine encounters, two arson, two dacoity and one robbery.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation) Somay Munde, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Sameer Sheikh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Aheri) Anuj Tare.