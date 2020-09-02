Three generations of Gandhis write to Maharashtra CM to stop tree-cutting in Wardha

For the first time, three generations of descendents of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba have written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to stop felling of trees along the road between Wardha and Sevagram.

At the Sevagram Ashram, Ba and Bapu had spent over a decade – and the place continues to inspire people across India and the world.

Those who wrote the letter are Ela Gandhi, Arun Gandhi, Rajmohan Gandhi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Kasturi Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi.

In the letter, that has also been addressed to public works department minister Ashok Chavan and tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, the Gandhis pleaded to stop felling of trees for widening of road between Wardha and Sevagram.

“The reason being sighted is that it is required for the purpose of widening the road so that it will make it easier for tourists to visit Ba and Bapu's Ashram at Sevagram. A pilgrimage does not need to be made easy, the idea of a pilgrimage is so that there is an element of penance on the part of the pilgrim. We three generations of Ba and Bapu's children beg you to halt this atrocity on the environment and act of brutal violence against trees, trees which were lovingly planted from the time when Ba and Bapu lived at Sevagram,” the letter stated.

These particular trees were planted with a purpose, that they would provide shade and shelter for visitors who arrived at Wardha and make the five mile trip to Sevagram by foot.

“These trees bore witness as history was made on a daily basis at Sevagram during the years running up to our freedom, unfortunately, we have lost many of these historic heritage trees already, our plea to you is please no more,” the letter states.