Three hurt as bus falls into ditch in Pune

It was going from Bhimashankar in Pune to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 13 2023, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 13:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three passengers were injured after a state transport bus fell into a roadside ditch in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, police said.

There were a total of 35 passengers on board the bus when the accident took place near Girvali village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district, Ghodegaon police station's assistant police inspector Jeevan Mane said.



It was going from Bhimashankar in Pune to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

"The bus fell into a ditch near Girvali village. There were 35 passengers in the bus. Three of them received injuries and were rushed to a hospital," he said.

Efforts were on to pull the bus out of the ditch, he added.

