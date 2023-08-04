3 injured as part of building collapses in Mumbai

Three injured as part of wall of vacant building collapses in Mumbai

As per the alert received from the traffic control, a part of a wall of empty Mehkar House building on Shamaldas Junction in Marine Lines caved in at around 8.30 am.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 15:40 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were injured after some portion of a wall of a vacant four-storey building in south Mumbai collapsed on Friday morning, officials said.

As per the alert received from the traffic control, a part of a wall of empty Mehkar House building on Shamaldas Junction in Marine Lines caved in at around 8.30 am, they said.

"A scaffolding was erected to carry out repairs in the building, but it fell down along with a canopy. Three persons, including a 20-year-old man, suffered injuries in the mishap and they were sent to nearby G T Hospital for treatment," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also read | At least 17 crushed to death in Thane crane collapse

Further details about the incident are awaited, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News
BMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 