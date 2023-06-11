Three kids among 11 injured in Dharavi residential building fire

Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.
The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am and was put out by 12.30 pm, the official said.
At least 70 to 80 people were rescued from the structure and 11 of them, including a seven-month-old boy and two other children, experienced uneasiness due to the smoke, he said.
Also read | 60 rescued after fire mishap in Mumbai
Six of the victims are undergoing treatment at civic-run Sion Hospital, while the remaining five were taken to Aayush Hospital, the official said.
The level one fire was caused due to short circuit in the electric duct area of the building, he said.
The injured persons admitted to Sion Hospital have been identified as Muskan Sheikh (35), seven-month-old Rizwan, Rukhsana Sheikh (26), Farhan (10), Nadiya (5) and Sana Dalvi (27), the official added.
