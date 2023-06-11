Three kids among 11 injured in Dharavi residential building fire

Three kids among 11 injured in Dharavi building fire

The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit iStock Photo

Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am and was put out by 12.30 pm, the official said.

At least 70 to 80 people were rescued from the structure and 11 of them, including a seven-month-old boy and two other children, experienced uneasiness due to the smoke, he said.

Six of the victims are undergoing treatment at civic-run Sion Hospital, while the remaining five were taken to Aayush Hospital, the official said.

The level one fire was caused due to short circuit in the electric duct area of the building, he said.

The injured persons admitted to Sion Hospital have been identified as Muskan Sheikh (35), seven-month-old Rizwan, Rukhsana Sheikh (26), Farhan (10), Nadiya (5) and Sana Dalvi (27), the official added.

