Bus turns into fiery inferno, kills 3 in Jaipur

Three killed, 6 hurt as bus catches fire after touching high-tension wire in Jaipur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 27 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 20:35 ist
People look at the sleeper coach bus which caught fire on the Delhi -Jaipur Highway near Achrol Village, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Three persons were killed and six others injured on Friday when a private bus travelling from Delhi to Jaipur caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension power line, police said.

The Jaipur-Delhi national highway was blocked after a truck overturned near Labana village. Due to this, a private bus driver tried to take his vehicle in the wrong direction. The bus came in contact with the power line and caught fire, Chandwaji police station in-charge Anita Meena said.

She said three passengers, Bhagwan Singh, Noor Mohammad and Shubhana, were killed and six others were injured. Other passengers in the bus were safely evacuated, Meena said.

The injured have been admitted to NIMS Hospital, she said. The bus was completely gutted in the fire, Meena added.

Rajasthan
Fire
Bus

